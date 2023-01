January 03, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the portraits of freedom fighters Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar and Veerapandia Kattabomman on the occasion of their birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a social media post, shared a photo of him paying tributes to late freedom fighter Veerapandia Kattabomman and hailed him for standing up for self-respect and against imperialism.

