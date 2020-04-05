Governor, CM light candles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the public for lighting lamps at 9 p.m. Sunday evoked good response in Chennai.
On Venkatnarayana Road in T. Nagar, there were fireworks for more than 30 minutes and people even floated sky lanterns. Chanting of “go corona” was heard in many places.
The police took part in some places. In Adambakkam police station, lights were turned off and the men in uniform held candlelight.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health and Family Welfare Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, DMDK founder Vijayakant, and actor Rajinikanth were prominent among those who responded to Mr. Modi’s call.
Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani told presspersons that the demand for power dipped by 2,500 MW.
