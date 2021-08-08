Tamil Nadu

Governor, CM greet medal winners

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 08 August 2021 00:07 IST
Updated: 08 August 2021 00:07 IST

They greet Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended their greetings to Neeraj Chopra, who bagged a gold medal in javelin throw, and Bajrang Punia, who secured a bronze in the 65kg freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

In his message, Mr. Purohit said: “We are really proud of them. Neeraj Chopra has created history as the first ever Indian sportsman to win a medal in a track and field event at the Olympics. His remarkable achievement of winning a gold medal is highly appreciable. Mr. Punia has brought pride to India through his remarkable achievement in wrestling by winning a bronze medal.”

Mr. Stalin tweeted: “A remarkable day in the history of Indian sports. My heartiest congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for ending India’s 120-year wait to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics. You’ve instilled a new sense of hope in a billion hearts. You are truly a national hero.” “Congratulations to Bajrang Punia on winning the sixth medal for India at his Tokyo Olympics debut through a clinical and dominating performance,” he added.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan also extended their greetings to Mr. Chopra.

