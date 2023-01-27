Governor, CM congratulate Padma awardees from T.N.

January 27, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the eminent personalities from Tamil Nadu who have been chosen for the Padma awards.

In a social media post, Mr. Ravi congratulated all of them, and said: “Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan are repositories of our Indigenous knowledge of dealing with dangerous snakes, and have helped in collecting rare snake venom which saved numerous lives.”

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the awardees have made the State proud by excelling in their respective fields. Renowned singer Vani Jairam has been selected for the Padma Bhushan award. Bharatanatyam guru K. Kalyanasundaram Pillai, librarian ‘Palam’ Kalyana Sundaram, Siddha specialist Gopalsamy Veluchamy and Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan have been chosen for the Padma Shri award.