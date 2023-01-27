ADVERTISEMENT

Governor, CM congratulate Padma awardees from T.N.

January 27, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the eminent personalities from Tamil Nadu who have been chosen for the Padma awards.

In a social media post, Mr. Ravi congratulated all of them, and said: “Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan are repositories of our Indigenous knowledge of dealing with dangerous snakes, and have helped in collecting rare snake venom which saved numerous lives.”

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the awardees have made the State proud by excelling in their respective fields. Renowned singer Vani Jairam has been selected for the Padma Bhushan award. Bharatanatyam guru K. Kalyanasundaram Pillai, librarian ‘Palam’ Kalyana Sundaram, Siddha specialist Gopalsamy Veluchamy and Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan have been chosen for the Padma Shri award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US