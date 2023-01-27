HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Governor, CM congratulate Padma awardees from T.N.

January 27, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the eminent personalities from Tamil Nadu who have been chosen for the Padma awards.

In a social media post, Mr. Ravi congratulated all of them, and said: “Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan are repositories of our Indigenous knowledge of dealing with dangerous snakes, and have helped in collecting rare snake venom which saved numerous lives.”

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the awardees have made the State proud by excelling in their respective fields. Renowned singer Vani Jairam has been selected for the Padma Bhushan award. Bharatanatyam guru K. Kalyanasundaram Pillai, librarian ‘Palam’ Kalyana Sundaram, Siddha specialist Gopalsamy Veluchamy and Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan have been chosen for the Padma Shri award.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.