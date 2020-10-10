Governor, CM condole Paswan’s death

CHENNAI

He was the voice of the oppressed, says Banwarilal Purohit

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior political leaders in the State condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

In his condolence message released by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said he was saddened by the demise of the Union Minister.

“The founder of the Lok Janshakti Party, he was a long-time parliamentarian and a visionary leader with political wisdom. He was known for his simplicity, humbleness, governance skills and commitment towards the deprived class. He was the voice of the oppressed and always stood for the marginalized throughout his life. His contribution in the upliftment of the downtrodden people will be remembered forever,” Mr. Purohit said.

‘Irreparable loss’

The untimely demise of the Union Minister was an irreparable loss to the people of India, his supporters and particularly to Bihar, the Governor noted.

“I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved members of the family and his followers. I pray to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to overcome this unfathomable loss.”

Chief Minister Palaniswami said in a statement that the death of the Union Minister came as a shock to him. The Union Minister worked for the people and for social justice and for the downtrodden in Bihar. His death was a loss not only to his family, party workers but to the entire nation, the CM said.

“He lived true to the saying ‘one’s birth might be an incident, but the death should be history,’”Mr. Palaniswami said and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, party workers.