Governor, CM condole Jaswant Singh’s death

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday condoled the death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh and said his demise was an irreparable loss to the people of the country.
“An experienced political leader known for his simplicity, humbleness, governance skills and cordial relations will be missed by the country. He was an asset to the people of India,” the Governor’s condolence message, released by the Raj Bhavan, said. The former Union Minister was appreciated as an outstanding Parliamentarian across the political parties and his contribution in the nation-building and to the needy people would be remembered forever, Mr. Purohit said. “I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved members of the family and pray to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to overcome this unfathomable loss,” the Governor said.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami tweeted: Very sad to hear the death of former Union Minister Shri.Jaswant Singh Ji. He was a valiant soldier, able administrator. We fondly recollect his association with our beloved Amma. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences.
