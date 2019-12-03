Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor, CM condole house collapse deaths

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday condoled the death of those who were killed as their houses collapsed at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district.

In his condolence message, Mr. Purohit said he was shocked and aggrieved to hear about the collapse of three houses and the consequent death of 15 people [the police have put the toll at 17]. In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

Dec 3, 2019

