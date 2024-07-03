Governor, CM condole Hathras stampede deaths

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condoled the deaths in a stampede during a religious event at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the unfortunate stampede at Hathras. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Raj Bhavan posted on social media, quoting the Governor.

Mr. Stalin posted on social media: “My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to those injured. We stand with the affected people in this difficult time.”