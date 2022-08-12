Governor, CM condole death of Indian soldiers in Kashmir

One solider hailed from Madurai; CM Stalin announces ₹20 lakh solatium to kin of Rifleman D. Lakshmanan

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of three Indian soldiers, including one from Madurai, while on duty in Kashmir on Thursday.

In a message released by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that the nation would always be indebted and grateful for his [Rifleman D. Lakshmanan’s] devotion to duty and his supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

"In this hour of enormous grief, I pray to the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give his family strength to bear this irreparable loss," the Governor said.

In his statement, Mr. Stalin condoled the death of the soldiers and announced a solatium of ₹20 lakh to the bereaved family of Rifleman D. Lakshmanan.

"I salute the valour and courage of our soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in the service of our country," said Mr. Stalin.