Governor, Chief Minister pay floral tributes to Gandhi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Government Museum campus in Chennai on Sunday, his birth anniversary. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan also paid floral tributes.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also witnessed the Bhajan and Charkha spinning performed by students of Chennai Sarvodhaya Sangam, an official release from the Raj Bhavan said.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who worked to create India as a society of love and peace, let us take a pledge to foster equality and fraternity in this Gandhi’s land where there is no place any day for the forces that incite hatred.”

The Governor later visited Gramodyog Bhavan where he paid floral tributes to a Mahatma Gandhi portrait and inaugurated the khadi sales. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi was present.

In view of the ongoing construction work for Chennai Metro Rail, the Governor, the Chief Minister and other Minister paid tributes at the Government Museum campus in Egmore, instead of the statue at Marina.

Earlier in the day, the Governor paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the Raj Bhavan campus.

Homage to Kamaraj

At another event, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu paid floral tributes to a bust of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on his death anniversary.