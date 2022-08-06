Governor, Chief Minister greet Jagdeep Dhankar
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended their greetings to Jagdeep Dhankar, on being elected Vice-president of India.
In a Twitter post, Mr. Stalin said, “Hope the ideals enshrined in our constitution will be upheld during your tenure besides strengthening the democratic debates in the Upper House.”
Deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, PMK Founder S. Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G. K. Vasan also extended their greetings.
