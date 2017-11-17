Governor can’t interfere in administration: Anbumani

The Governor has no powers to call officials for review and interfere in day-to-day administration, said PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at the airport here, he said the Governor could hold discussions with the Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan or could call heads of departments for a discussion. But visiting districts and holding reviews was interfering in daily administration and was certainly against the democratic traditions, he said. “It only leads to a conclusion that the Prime Minister was trying to keep Tamil Nadu in his grip”.

On the functioning of Governor, Dr. Anbumani said there were issues that needed to be looked into such as corruption and law and order, but without transgressing the lines of norms or protocol. “We need to wait and watch if the democratic norms and protocols are given the go-by; then the political parties could meet the President as a delegation,” he said.

Petitions on corruption in 18 departments presented to the then Governor K. Rosaiah and then petition by 18 AIADMK MLAs to his successor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao failed to evoke any response, he said, hoping that the present Governor would act on the petition.

On the recent I-T raids in Tamil Nadu, Dr. Anbumani said that it was long overdue. People should know the outcome of similar the raids conducted at the Secretariat, Sekhar Reddy’s office and house, cash seized from containers ahead of elections during the RK Nagar bypoll and in the house of the Health Minister and in the gutkha scam, he said.