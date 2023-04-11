ADVERTISEMENT

Governor cannot go against T.N. Assembly: K. S. Alagiri

April 11, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Chennai

Governor Ravi’s recent comments regarding not giving his assent to Bills reveals his ignorance, the T.N. Congress Committee president said in a statement; the Congress will hold a protest against the Governor on April 12, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri on Tuesday said Governor R. N. Ravi has faced unprecedented resolutions passed against him in the State Assembly, because of his refusal to provide his assent to 13 Bills, and for going against the decisions of a democratically elected State government. 

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the Governor cannot go against various Supreme Court judgments and recommendations made by Sarkaria Commission. “Governor Ravi’s recent comments regarding not giving his assent to Bills shows his ignorance. He has to abide by the decisions and recommendations of the Tamil Nadu government and its council of ministers. After making comments against the Indian Constitution, he is unfit to remain in his post,” Mr Alagiri said.

The Congress leader added that a protest will be held against the Governor in Saidapet, Chennai, on April 12.

