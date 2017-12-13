Governor calls on Union Ministers, seeks cyclone relief measures

On a day Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami went to Kanniyakumari, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who had visited the cyclone Ockhi-affected areas in the southern district last week, called on three Union Ministers in Delhi on Tuesday and sought their support to provide relief measures in the coastal region.

A Raj Bhavan press release said during his meetings with Union Finance Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Governor “briefed them on the conditions in the district” based on the information he gathered during his visit to the cyclone-affected areas in the district last week.

Drinking water issue

Calling on Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence, the Governor discussed the prospects for early interlinking of peninsular rivers to augment water resources in Tamil Nadu. He also highlighted the drinking water needs of the State and the needs of farmers for agriculture.

“The Union Minister for Water Resources assured him that the surplus waters lying unutilised will be diverted to meet the needs of the people of Tamil Nadu and also assured him that not a single person in Tamil Nadu will suffer on account of lack of drinking water,” the release added.

The Governor, who participated in the meeting of the Committee of Governors, called on the President on Monday along with Governor of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana E.S.L. Narasimhan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat.