Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Sunday. It may be recalled that Mr. Ravi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.
Governor calls on Defence Minister
CHENNAI,
October 25, 2021 01:28 IST
