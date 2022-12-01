Governor calls for report on security lapse during PM’s visit in July

December 01, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi has called for a detailed report on the alleged security lapses reported during the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai in July this year, official sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on a memorandum submitted by BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, in which he alleged that bomb detection equipment used during the Prime Minister’s visit were not working, the Governor sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the issue, the sources said. Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said Mr. Annamalai had gone to New Delhi, where he was expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to escalate the issue. He would seek a detailed investigation by a Central agency into the issue, the sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US