Governor calls for report on security lapse during PM’s visit in July

December 01, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi has called for a detailed report on the alleged security lapses reported during the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai in July this year, official sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on a memorandum submitted by BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, in which he alleged that bomb detection equipment used during the Prime Minister’s visit were not working, the Governor sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the issue, the sources said. Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said Mr. Annamalai had gone to New Delhi, where he was expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to escalate the issue. He would seek a detailed investigation by a Central agency into the issue, the sources added.

