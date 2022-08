Governor attends event commemorating 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo

August 11, 2022 00:16 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday addressed a gathering in the Raj Bhavan here to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and other dignitaries were also present.

