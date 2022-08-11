Governor attends event commemorating 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday addressed a gathering in the Raj Bhavan here to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and other dignitaries were also present.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.