Governor, as Chancellor of universities, imposing Centre’s education policy: Balakrishnan

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, in an interview to The Hindu on Sunday, justified the recent demand of his party for the removal of Governor R.N. Ravi from the post of Chancellor of State universities, claiming he had become an instrument to implement the agenda of the Centre. According to him, there was a huge difference between a Vice-Chancellor appointed by the State government and by the Governor. Excerpts:

What is the reason for the recent resolution adopted by your party seeking removal of the Tamil Nadu Governor from the post of Chancellor of Universities in the State?

Higher Education is under tremendous pressure from the Centre. It is not clear whether the Centre would allow the University Grants Commission (UGC) to continue functioning. It is also constantly changing the curriculum to suit its political agenda. In Tamil Nadu, the Governor’s decision is final on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to various universities, though a three-member committee is appointed to shortlist [three candidates for the post of] Vice-Chancellors. What is the need for the Governor to continue as Chancellor of universities when he can bypass the State government and fulfil the Centre’s agenda? It is said Vice-Chancellors, who have been appointed in recent times, have RSS background. He has made it easy for the Centre to implement its education policy. When higher education is in the control of the State government, the Governor as Chancellor of universities and his power to appoint Vice-Chancellors are unnecessary. A chancellor should be the education minister or a representative of the State government.

But the Centre could impose its national education policy even without a Chancellor...

That cannot be done. There is a demand for creating an education policy suitable for Tamil Nadu, and the DMK government has agreed to evolve it. Of course, in the present circumstances, the Centre could bring pressure and implement its policies. But a State government can stand up to the pressure and say ‘no’. When the Governor is the Chancellor and controls Vice-Chancellors, he can ensure smooth implementation of the Centre’s policy. It is like the Cauvery flowing directly to paddy fields in the delta region after water is released from the Mettur dam.

But isn’t it true that whether it is the DMK or AIADMK government, they have mostly appointed their sympathisers and supporters as Vice-Chancellors?

I agree that there were irregularities in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in the past. I do not deny it. But you cannot equate a Vice-Chancellor appointed by the State government and a Vice-Chancellor appointed by the Governor. A Governor controls universities through Vice-Chancellors appointed by him. A Governor is answerable to none. Who can question him? On the other hand, a State government is answerable to people and to the Assembly. Our objection is not confined to Mr. R.N. Ravi, the Governor. Our argument is that a Governor is not necessary for a State.

When common competitive examinations are held across the country, can Tamil Nadu remain an island by rejecting the new education policy?

I do not think States will permanently agree to follow a new education policy and common entrance examinations. The States will turn against the Centre one day. Fortunately, Tamil Nadu has raised the banner of protest before everyone realises the danger. All over the world, education policies are evolved according to the local needs and circumstances. Educationists have pointed out that no country in the world has a uniform education policy. Unfortunately, we followed it after Independence, and it is going from bad to worse.

But a State like Kerala, ruled by the communists, a strong opponent of the BJP, has not raised its voice against NEET...

It is for Kerala to answer why it is not opposing it. You cannot argue that Tamil Nadu should not oppose NEET because Kerala and other States are not opposing it. When NEET was introduced, one of the recommendations was that States that were not interested in opting for it should be given the exemption. We seek exemption. If others are not seeking exemption, it is their problem. There is a scope in the law to provide exemption.

Your party is preparing itself for the State conference and the national congress. What is the political agenda?

In the present circumstances in Tamil Nadu, our priority is to provide a Left alternative. We will work together with the DMK to oppose the Hindutva politics of the BJP and the anti-people and retrograde policies of the BJP government at the Centre. It is pointless for us to fight the BJP alone. Fortunately, there is a united front in Tamil Nadu. We are clear that communal forces should not get a toehold in Tamil Nadu. Simultaneously, we will strive to create an alternative Left path in the interest of industry, economics, agriculture, and employment generation. It is an important and necessary political task. We have to fight against caste oppression and killings to uphold caste pride. Small and medium industries are in a shambles. We would like to project an alternative Left policy to overcome these social and economic issues by consolidating Dalit outfits, women groups and intellectuals.