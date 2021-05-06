Governor appoints Stalin as CM

Swearing-in at 9 a.m. tomorrow

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed DMK president M.K. Stalin as the Chief Minister and invited him to form the government in the State on May 7.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin called on Mr. Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government. Mr. Stalin handed over the letter of his election as leader of the DMK Legislature Party.

“The Governor appointed him [Mr. Stalin] as the Chief Minister and invited him to form the Ministry and to have swearing-in ceremony on May 7 at 9 a.m. at Raj Bhavan,” said an official communication on Wednesday.

Earlier, Governor’s Secretary Anandrao Vishnu Patil called on Mr. Stalin and handed over the official communication to him, party sources said. Official sources said the swearing-in ceremony woul be kept simple.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Baalu, principal secretary K.N. Nehru and Rajya Sabha member R.S. Bharathi accompanied Mr. Stalin to the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Mr. Bharathi said that Mr. Stalin handed over to the Governor the resolution unanimously adopted at the DMK MLAs meeting on Tuesday electing Mr. Stalin as the Legislature Party leader. Asked if all members of the new Council of Ministers would be sworn-in on Friday, Mr. Bharathi said the party would take a decision on the issue.