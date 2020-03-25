Governor appeals to Tamil Nadu people to follow lockdown

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appealed to people of the State to follow the instructions given by Prime Minister to observe lockdown across the country for three weeks, as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“All essential services will be provided by the State Government. It is a very, very challenging situation. We can come victorious against the spread of Coronavirus by staying at home and breaking the chain. Tamil Nadu Government is taking all efforts to control the corona spread as well helping the vulnerable section of the society. I appreciate the State Government for taking many proactive steps,” a statement of the Governor released by Raj Bhavan stated.

“I have full trust in people of Tamil Nadu, let’s fight this challenge together. Humanity and India should win this fight and Tamil Nadu should lead the fight as a model state. Stay at home and stay safe,” the Governor said.

People, who have been asked for home quarantine must follow it scrupulously, he said and added: “Don't at all put life of yours, your dear ones in danger. Take care of your family and friends. Keep social distancing about 1.5 meters. Don't panic,” the statement said.