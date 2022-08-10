Governor appeals to public to hoist national flag at home

R.N. Ravi

August 10, 2022 17:46 IST

Ahead of 75th Independence Day, he recalls contributions of freedom fighters

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday appealed to the people of the State to hoist the national flag in every house and express their gratitude to freedom fighters.

In a video message titled 'Illam Thorum Moovarna Kodi', Mr. Ravi recalled the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to endorse his call to the people of the country to hoist the national flag at home to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My dear brothers and sisters, I appeal to you all to celebrate Sudhanthira Thirunaal Amudha Peruvizha and hoist our Tricolour proudly in every home and express our sincere gratitude to our brave freedom fighters," the Governor said.

Thousands of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu had given their life and blood for the Independence the country enjoyed today, the Governor said, and added that the nation should remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.

“Our great and brave ancestors - Pulithevan, Veeran Azhagu Muthukkone, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Dheeran Chinnamalai, Venni Kaladi, Ondiveeran, Muthu Kudumbanaar, Sundaralingam, Periya Kaladi, Oomaithurai, Karuppa Servai and thousands of others died for this flag,” he said.

A large number of our ancestors, including V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, Subramania Siva, Vaanchinaathan, Va.Ve.Su. Iyer, Neelakanta Brahmachari, Tirupur Kumaran, Subramaniya Bharathi and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, suffered untold and unspeakable sufferings for this flag, Mr. Ravi said.

"This flag is far more than a mere symbol. It embodies and reflects the dreams and aspirations of all those who died and suffered for it so that India could be independent and prosperous," he added.