Governor advises students to limit the use of digital gadgets

May 11, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday advised students to limit their use of digital gadgets, especially mobile phones, as they can distract and easily take away the time that can be used for pursuing career-related goals.

He met a group of students who secured high marks in the recently published Class XII examination results. Almost all of them studied at government-run schools and came from a modest economic background.

Addressing the students at the Raj Bhavan, he said it was important for them to strive to be the best in whichever career they pursued. Pointing to the idea of “deferred gratification”, he appealed to the students to sacrifice smaller joys in the short run to excel in the courses they would choose.

Stating that every person mainly wanted two things in life, viz., fame and adequate money, he urged the students to strive for recognition to make their families and teachers proud. He enquired with each student about the course they were planning to pursue and offered specific advice. He said the students could reach out to him through email at anytime if they needed any advice or help.

One of the students, S. Sabreen Imaana, who had to rush from Kadaiyanallur in Tenkasi district with her family to Chennai after the invite from the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, was accommodated at the guesthouse of the Raj Bhavan. A Raj Bhavan official said the guesthouse would be made available only for top-ranking officials according to the protocol and an exception was made in this case.

Ms. Imaana, who studied at Hidayathul Islam Higher Secondary School, secured 590 marks with centum in biology, physics and chemistry. She wants to pursue medicine.