Tamil Nadu

Governor administers ‘Constitution Day’ pledge

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administering the ‘Consitution Day’ pledge at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.  

Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday administered the ‘Constitution Day’ pledge to officers and staff in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.


