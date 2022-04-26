Governor acting against T.N.’s interests: Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday alleged that Governor R.N. Ravi was working against the interests of the citizens of Tamil Nadu, just like his predecessor Banwarilal Purohit.

There was a feeling of opposition to the Governor among the people of the State, he said.

Welcoming Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision to move a Bill in the Assembly on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, Mr. Alagiri said this was to be commended as he had understood the Governor’s anti-democratic stance.

He said the Governor had not sent the NEET Bill to the President even 80 days after it was passed for a second time by the Assembly.

The Congress leader said Mr. Ravi was acting at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre on the issue, though Mr. Stalin had met the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Governor directly to get the President’s assent to the NEET Bill.

Mr. Alagiri said 13 Bills were pending with the Governor without any action, and the Congress will hold a massive protest outside the Raj Bhavan to condemn the activities of the Governor.