Governor acting against spirit of Constitution: TNCC

August 01, 2022 22:53 IST

Party accuses Ravi of ignoring the advice of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday condemned Governor R.N. Ravi for allegedly acting against the spirit of the Constitution and ignoring the advice of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

Passing a resolution at a meeting of the district Congress leaders at Satyamurthi Bhavan, Chennai, the party alleged that Mr. Ravi was acting as a mouthpiece of the BJP and making comments contrary to the policies of the Tamil Nadu government.

The party also asked the State BJP to explain Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments hailing the National Education Policy at the 42nd Anna University convocation in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was opposed to the policy. “Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai accused the DMK of politicking at the convocation. The BJP should explain how Mr. Modi’s statement is one of decency,” the party said.

The TNCC said it will hold a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on August 5 against the “anti-people policies” of the BJP government at the Centre. Under BJP rule, all sections of society were facing untold miseries on account of failed policies such as demonetisation, closure of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wrong implementation of GST, among others, it alleged.

The increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinder, which had a cascading effect on the prices of essentials, had affected people’s livelihoods. Unemployment, too, was at a historic high for the first time in 45 years, the party said, adding that Opposition voices were being stifled in Parliament.

As part of a country-wide protest on August 5 announced by the Congress, the Tamil Nadu unit would hold a protest outside the Raj Bhavan.

The party also asked its cadre to undertake a ‘padayatra’ from August 9 to 14 to commemorate the 75th Independence Day and celebrate it in a unique manner.