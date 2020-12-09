Governor accords assent to amendment Bill on PSTM quota

Approval comes eight months after legislation was passed

Days after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court questioned the delay, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit accorded his assent to the Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential Basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010.

The amendment says only candidates who have studied in Tamil medium up to the qualifying exam could benefit from the ‘Persons Studied in Tamil Medium’ (PSTM) quota in the TNPSC recruitment. The amendment Bill was passed in the Assembly in March. An extraordinary issue of the State government gazette notification dated December 7 was issued in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi suo motu impleaded the Secretary to the Governor as one of the respondents in the PIL filed by advocate G. Sakthi Rao in Madurai. A decision was pending for more than eight months, the court observed.

DMK president M.K. Stalin had urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to personally call on the Governor and persuade him to give his assent.

According to the amendment, a “person studied in Tamil medium” meant a person who has studied in Tamil as the medium of instruction up to the educational qualification prescribed for direct recruitment in the rules or regulations applicable to any appointment in the services under the State. In cases where SSLC is prescribed as the educational qualification, the candidate should have studied up to SSLC using Tamil as a medium of instruction.

In cases where a Higher Secondary Course is prescribed as the educational qualification, the candidate should have studied SSLC and the Higher Secondary Course using Tamil as a medium of instruction. In cases where a diploma is prescribed as the educational qualification, he/she should have studied SSLC and the diploma in Tamil as a medium of instruction. If the diploma is obtained after completion of the Higher Secondary Course, then one should have studied SSLC, Higher Secondary Course and the diploma in Tamil. “In cases where a degree is prescribed as the educational qualification, one shall have studied SSLC, Higher Secondary Course and the degree through Tamil medium of instruction and in cases where a post-graduate degree is prescribed as the educational qualification, one shall have studied SSLC, Higher Secondary Course, degree and the post-graduate degree through Tamil medium of instruction,” stated the amendment.