Government’s indifference led to tragedy, says Stalin

The indifference of the State government, the Ministers and the district administration was the reason behind the collapse of a compound wall that claimed 17 lives in Mettupalayam on Monday, DMK president M.K. Stalin alleged.

He visited Nadur village on Tuesday to meet the relatives of the deceased.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Stalin claimed that the residents had earlier petitioned the officials of the district administration, including the Collector, multiple times regarding the danger posed by the compound wall. “Had appropriate action been taken, these 17 lives could have been saved,” he said.

Mr. Stalin urged strict action against the police personnel who allegedly attacked protesters at the Mettupalayam Government Hospital on Monday. “The case filed [on Monday] was an eyewash,” he said, and demanded appropriate action against those responsible for the deaths.

Stating that the ₹4-lakh solatium (since enhanced) announced for the kin of the victims was “not enough”, Mr. Stalin urged the State government to increase the amount of compensation and offer jobs to the kin of the victims.

The State government must also take up the responsibility of rebuilding the damaged houses, the DMK leader said.