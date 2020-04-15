Government’s e-learning portal offers resources to Tamil Nadu students

To ensure students of state board schools in Tamil Nadu have access to learning material during the ongoing lockdown, the School Education Department now has an e-learning portal which has aggregated content for students of classes 1 to 12.

The portal- https://e-learn.tnschools.gov.in/welcome hosts resources in all subjects in both Tamil and English. This includes chapter-wise video lessons, short concept explainers and for younger students, songs and activity videos as well.

An official from the Department said that all these resources had initially been available in the teachers portal. “With the revision of syllabus over the last few years and the introduction of QR codes in textbooks, several video resources had been prepared and were available on the DIKSHA portal as well. We’ve aggregated all these online learning resources and made it easily accessible and navigable on the e-portal for students,” he said.

The Department has been promoting the portal through teachers and has also asked them to contribute material such as short video lessons which can then be curated and uploaded online.

While the portal has a library of learning resources based on the State board textbooks, steps are now being taken to bring in more practice resources such as worksheets and short quizzes for students as well.

S. Arumainathan, president, Tamil Nadu Students Parents Welfare Association, said that going forward, the State could conceive and implement a structured curriculum which can be followed for e-learning. “Since there are many schools which have started online classes on a daily basis and with resources available online for students, the School Education Department can identify topics from each subject which are easy to teach and learn online which students can follow,” he said.

With the lockdown having been extended in the State, he said that a plan could be shared by the Department with students and parents, which can be followed.