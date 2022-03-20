Government’s aim is to provide suitable jobs for all, says Stalin

He inaugurates a mega job fair for private sector, organised by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said providing everyone a job that suits their qualification, was his government’s aim and his government was improving school and college education towards achieving it. He also inaugurated the programme telecast by Kalvi TV for the benefit of candidates, preparing for various competitive exams.

Inaugurating a mega job fair for private sector, organised by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, Mr. Stalin said, “Not just some job for everyone, this government aims at providing jobs commensurate to their qualifications.” Over 500 private firms took part in the mega job fair, in which 73,950 positions were notified and candidates from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and other districts attended, an official release said.

Since the new government took over in May last year, 36 mega job fairs and 297 job fairs have been organised by the Employment and Training Department, he said. Over 5,700 private companies have taken part in these fairs, 2.50 lakh candidates participated and over 41,200 people, including 517 differently abled persons got placed.

Mr. Stalin requested the Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan to organise such job fairs in all districts in the State and called upon all private firms to coordinate with the State government under the ‘Nan Mudhalvan scheme’ to ensure jobs for the youths. Besides congratulating those who were placed, Mr. Stalin advised other candidates not to give up and keep trying.

Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan, MP G. Selvam, legislators S.R. Raja, Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan, S.S. Balaji, I. Karunanithi, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, M. Babu, Tambaram Mayor K. Vasanthakumari and Deputy Mayor G. Kamaraj, Labour Secretary Kirlosh Kumar, Director of Employment and Training K. Veera Raghava Rao, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh, Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (deemed university) Chancellor BSA Arif Buhary Rahman and other senior officials were present.