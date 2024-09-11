Government’s act to dispossess Madras Race Club brings back memories of 1986 bid

The recent action by the DMK government to dispossess the Madras Race Club (MRC) of about 148 acres of land in Guindy has brought back memories of the AIADMK regime taking over the Club in April 1986.

In the mid-1980s, the government acquiring the Club itself was a novel idea and it had appointed, at regular intervals, officials as the custodian to look after the affairs of the Club.

About 10 years earlier - in 1974 - the then DMK regime decided to ban horse racing in the State through the Horse Races (Abolition of Wagering or Betting) Act, which was later stayed by the Supreme Court.

After President Zail Singh gave assent on April 9, 1986 to the Madras Race Club (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking) Act, 1986, P. Shankar, an IAS officer of the 1966 batch (who held the post of Chief Secretary during 2001-02), was made the first Custodian of the Department of Racing.

Announcing that the Government had taken over all the assets and liabilities of the MRC, he, however, told journalists that members of the Club would not be barred from the race course premises.

“Till we take a decision stating otherwise, the MRC members can use the facilities of the Club, although they will have no say in the running of the races,” The Hindu reported on April 11, 1986, quoting the Custodian as having said.

The official went on to say that he was “keen to do away with the irregularities and malpractices” that might have hitherto existed in the conduct of the races.

“I also want to make sure that the bookmakers don’t keep huge amounts of bets off the records,” Mr. Shankar, who had subsequently become Central Vigilance Commissioner (2002-2006) in the Union government, had observed.

The Club had immediately challenged the acquisition and approached the Supreme Court. During the course of proceedings, the MRC had withdrawn its 1975 appeal against the Madras High Court’s verdict of upholding the 1974 law, bringing the curtains down on horse racing officially.

Announcing this in the Assembly on May 7, 1986, the then Law Minister C. Ponnaiyan said the development meant that wagering or betting on horse races had now become a cognizable offence. In June 1988, the Supreme Court, while constituting a committee, held that the future of racing could be decided by the majority decision of the committee.

Two months later, racing resumed in Udhagamandalam. In January 1996, the Court struck down the 1986 law as being discriminatory, arbitrary and violative of the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution. M.A.M. Ramasamy, industrialist, came in for appreciation of racing enthusiasts for having pursued the case in a sustained manner.

