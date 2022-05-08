Government working on project to generate power from waste: Nehru

The State government was in the process of initiating a project to generate power from waste, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said here on Sunday. It would be implemented in Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai, and is expected to resolve the issue of waste accumulation.

As for the waste management issue in the Vellalore dump yard, the Minister said the Coimbatore Corporation had reclaimed 16 acre after processing accumulated waste through the bio-mining, he told media persons after launching projects and inspecting various works.

In response to a question on the stalled Kurichi tank development work, he said the Corporation would soon invite the contractor concerned for talks for resumption of work. While discussing the resumption of work, the Corporation would keep in mind the complaints that excess concrete was being used on bunds and that the water spread area was reduced.

This year, the Coimbatore Corporation would take up five link road projects at ₹145 crore. Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said the civic body had sought funds from the Government under the ‘Infrastructure and Amenities’ head.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board that was executing the Pilloor III drinking water project for around ₹700 crore would complete it by March 2023. This would ensure more water for Coimbatore city, the Minister said. The government’s priority was to ensure adequate water for the city’s residents.

The other priorities included providing underground sewerage to areas that were exempted when the project was initially taken up, and improved solid waste management.