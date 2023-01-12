ADVERTISEMENT

Government will take strong action against those involved in Vengaivayal incident: Stalin

January 12, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Faecal matter were found floating in the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district on December 26, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Responding to a special calling attention motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the Vengaivayal incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday that his government would act firmly against those involved in such demeaning incidents.

A special investigation team, monitored by the Pudukkottai Superintendent of Police, was constituted; it had inquired with 70 individuals so far, Mr. Stalin said. “Appropriate action will be taken to arrest those who were really involved in the incident.”

Listing the steps taken so far, he said new pipelines had been laid to the 32 houses at the village at a cost of ₹2 lakh and water supply had been ensured. Steps were being taken to construct a new overhead water tank at a cost of ₹7 lakh. Water was being supplied through tankers twice a day under the supervision of a Health Inspector.

Commencing his speech, Mr. Stalin said the incident, indeed, was regrettable and condemnable. He also quoted late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and appealed for fraternity among people.

AIADMK MLA C. Vijaya Baskar (Viralimalai) pointed out that it had been over 15 days since the incident was reported, but those involved had not been arrested so far. “It is still not known who did it and what was the objective,” he said, demanding the arrest of the guilty.

Congress MLA K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur); PMK’s G.K. Mani (Pennagaram); VCK’s S.S. Balaji (Tiruporur); CPI(M)‘s M. Chinnadurai (Gandharvakottai); CPI’s T. Ramakrishnan (Thali); Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah; Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan; and Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sathan Thirumalai Kumar also spoke.

