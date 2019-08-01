Government turns down HC proposal to sanction 108 permanent posts for digitisation project

A massive project undertaken by the Madras High Court to digitize all its records preserved since 1862 has hit a roadblock with the State government not accepting its proposal to sanction 108 permanent posts, beginning from the cadre of Joint Registrar to the cadre of Office Assistant, for creation of an exclusive digitization wing in the court.

According to sources, the government has agreed to create the 108 posts only on temporary basis for a period of two years or till the completion of the digitization of old records, whichever was earlier. The court officials feel this would not help in the long run since the digitization wing would have to kept alive for conversion of new records too.

It was on February 2 this year that the Registrar General (R-G) of the High Court C. Kumarappan had forwarded the proposal to the Home department for creation of the 108 permanent posts in the cadre of Joint Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Asistant Registrar, Sub Assistant Registrar, Section Officer, Computer Operator, Typist, Binder and Office Assistant.

As per the proposal, forwarded after a detailed appraisal of the actual requirement of staff strength for the ongoing digitization project, the Joint Registrar’s post had to be sanctioned in the payscale of ₹1,23,100-₹2,15,900, the Deputy Registrar post in the payscale of ₹61,900-₹1,96,700 and the Office Assistant post in the payscale of ₹15,700-₹50,000.

Apart from the permanent posts, the R-G had also sought sanction for the High Court to outsource 183 employees for the posts of Section Officer, Assistant Section Officer and Record Clerk in the digitization wing on consolidated monthly pay of ₹68,949; ₹44,176 and ₹19,131 respectively since the process digitisation of old records required more hands.

The government was also requested to permit a private company, which had been engaged by the High Court to digitise the records, to outsource 195 employees for serving as computer operators, typists, office assistants and sanitary workers on payment of consolidated monthly salary of ₹24,554; ₹23,355; ₹18,913 and ₹18,913 respectively.

In total, the High Court required sanction for creation of 486 posts which included 108 in the permanent and 376 in the temporary category. However, the government has granted sanction for all 486 posts only for a maximum period of two years though it agreed for disbursal of regular time scale of pay to 108 posts.

In so far as the rest of 376 temporary posts were concerned, it ordered that section officers, assistant section officers, computer operators, typists, office assistants, record clerks and sanitary workers shall be paid only ₹25,000; ₹20,000; ₹15,000; ₹15,000; ₹10,000; ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively and not as mentioned in the court’s proposal.

“The government’s refusal to sanction permanent posts for the digitization wing and fixation of very low consolidated salary for the temporary posts has led to a delay in kickstarting the recruitment process. Though the digitisation work was already on with the existing staff, it would gain speed if more staff were deployed at the earliest,” a court official said.