Government tribal welfare girls hostel atop Jawadhu Hills inaugurated

Tirupattur Collector K.Tharpagaraj inaugurated the ₹3.94 crore Government Tribal Welfare Hostel for girls at Pudur Nadu village panchayat atop Jawadhu Hills on Tuesday.

Officials of the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare said that the new three-storey facility, built by the department, is among four such tribal hostels including in Yelagiri Hills and Kandali in the district. Among them, the new hostel has been built exclusively for tribal girls in the hills that have three villages - Pudur Nadu, Nellivasal Nadu and Pugampattu Nadu, covering 32 tribal hamlets.

“The aim of opening such tribal hostels in the hills, especially for girls, is to prevent school dropouts. Tribal parents usually take their children, mainly girls, along with them for work. Now, they can leave their children in the hostel,” P. Senthil Kumar, District Tribal Welfare Officer (Tirupattur), told The Hindu.

Spread over 10 acres, the new hostel can accommodate at least 200 students. At present, around 130 girl students in the hills have registered to stay in the hostel. The new facility has rooms, canteen, dining hall, library, washrooms and purified drinking water facilities. Five students will be allowed to stay in each room that has been fully refurbished. Tribal students from Classes VI to XII are eligible for accommodation in the hostel.

The decades-old Forest Higher Secondary School is located opposite the new hostel, making it convenient and safe for girl students to attend classes on time. Of 610 students in the school, around 350 of them are girls. A majority of them will be accommodated in the new hostel.

During his visit, Mr. Tharpagaraj also inspected nearby Eklavya Model Residential Higher Secondary school in the hills where he interacted with tribal students. Students complained of frequent power outages in the residential school and lack of adequate bedsheets and pillows. He directed local Tangedco officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the school and provide adequate bedsheets and pillows for students.