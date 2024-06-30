Government Tribal Residential Schools in T.N. to get facelift

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to upgrade infrastructure and other facilities at Government Tribal Residential Schools run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department at a cost of ₹13 crore.

According to official sources, there are 320 Government Tribal Residential Schools in Tamil Nadu, including 212 primary schools, 49 middle schools, 31 high schools and 28 higher secondary schools. Nearly 25,000 students study in these residential schools functioning in various districts.

Apart from these residential schools, the State government, with the support of the Union government, is also running eight Ekalavya Model Residential Schools providing English-medium education from Classes VI to XII for tribal welfare at Kallakurichi, Salem, the Nilgiris, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, and Chengalpattu districts.

This year, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has decided to take up the conversion of Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary Schools functioning in Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri districts into model schools. Official sources said the Department would improve the infrastructure and bring additional facilities to these schools.

The Department is also planning to improve facilities to conduct skill development classes and transport facilities at Tribal Residential Schools in Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi, Perambalur and Tenkasi districts based on the requirements, the sources added.

