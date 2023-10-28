HamberMenu
Government to run 10,595 additional bus services from November 9 to 11 ahead of Deepavali

6,992 special bus services will also be operated between November 12 and 14. Omni bus operators have agreed to reduce ticket fares by 30%, says Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar

October 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Metropolitan Transport Corporation will also be operating additional bus services for better connectivity between different terminals.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation will also be operating additional bus services for better connectivity between different terminals. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Saturday said the government would operate 10,975 additional bus services between November 9 and 11 to facilitate people travelling for Deepavali.

Addressing the media after chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for Deepavali, he said this would be in addition to the 2,100 buses operated on a daily basis between Chennai and other important places. Similarly, he said the government would operate an additional 6,992 bus services between November 12 and 14 to enable return journeys after the festival. This will be also be on top of the usual daily services.

Mr. Sivasankar also announced public helplines – 94450 14450 and 94450 14436 – for enquiries about the bus services and to raise complaints, if any. He said a control room would function round the clock at the bus terminus in Koyambedu during these days.

The Minister asked the public to make use of the reservation centres at Koyambedu and Tambaram and also online booking facilities to buy tickets. He said the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will also be operating additional bus services during these days for better connectivity between different terminals.

Mr. Sivasankar later conducted a review meeting with omni bus operators. Based on the discussion, he said the operators had agreed to reduce the ticket prices by 30% than those advertised already. He said this reduction was 5% more than what was done by them last Deepavali based on a request from the government, and added that the operators had been asked to ensure that no operator charged more from the stipulated fares.

He said the public can report complaints related to omni buses to: 1800 425 6151 (toll free number), 044-24749002, 044-26280445, and 044-26281611.

