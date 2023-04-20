Government to formulate a detailed public-private partnership policy

April 20, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday said the government would formulate a detailed policy on public-private partnerships (PPP).

The policy will intend to boost private sector participation in improving the State’s infrastructure and enable public sector organisations to undertake PPP in projects involving high capital expenditure.

Other key announcements made during the discussion on the budgetary demands for the Finance Department in the Assembly included revamping of the Treasury Department to suit the demands of the present day. He said a cyber security unit would be formed in the Treasury Department to ensure the safety of all the internet-based infrastructure. A Cases Management System would be created to properly manage numerous court cases handled by the government.

A Comprehensive Audit Information Management System would be formed to automate auditing functions from start to end, and monitor all auditing work.

All-year pensioners’ mustering

Highlighting that the mustering exercise for pensioners is being done from July to September every year, the Minister said the pensioners would be allowed to directly appear before the officials for the exercise throughout the year.

He added that new applications would be created for government employees and pensioners for services including obtaining salary and service details, Form 16 and applying leaves.

New Assembly

Meanwhile, responding to cut motions moved by some legislators seeking a new Assembly building, Leader of the House Duraimurugan said it was his desire too that a new Assembly was constructed during the present tenure of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

To suggestions made jovially by some MLAs that the building could be constructed in the Raj Bhavan, he said, “Yes, that is also our land, we can take that. There is also Guindy Race [Course]. They have said they are not able to pay money. That is also our land. We can take that”.

