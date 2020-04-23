Tamil Nadu

Government to distribute herbal concoction to boost immunity

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributing kabasura kudineer to police personnel

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributing kabasura kudineer to police personnel   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kabasura Kudineer will be distributed to over 1 lakh families living in COVID-19 containment zones

Over 1 lakh families living in COVID-19 containment zones would be given the herbal concoction kabasura kudineer, which is believed to boost an individual’s immunity, the State government said on Thursday.

The distribution of kabasura kudineer is part of the ‘Arogyam’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Secretariat on Thursday. He distributed the herbal concoction to police personnel and also the dry mix of the concoction.

An official release made it clear, “The concoction is not medicine for treating COVID-19 but generally meant for boosting the immunity.” This was based on certain scientific studies of the concoction.

The release also referred to guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (abbreviated as AYUSH), which have mentioned Nilavembu Kudineer and Kabasura Kudineer for boosting immunity.

The release said an 11-member panel with experts from Indian medicine had submitted its recommendations to the government, including launching the Arogyam campaign in line with the guidelines issued by AYUSH, which was accepted by the Chief Minister.

