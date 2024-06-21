ADVERTISEMENT

Government taking all steps to save patients, says E.V. Velu

Published - June 21, 2024 12:08 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu government was taking all steps to save the lives of the patients from Karunapuram in Kallakurichi who have been admitted to various hospitals after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, he said 39 persons had died so far in the incident. Doctors and nurses from other hospitals had been deputed to Kallakurichi to provide special care to those being treated. The CB-CID would thoroughly investigate the incident. Five special teams had been formed, he said.

‘Charge baseless’

He denied AIADMK general secretary Edappadi. K. Palaniswami’s allegation that hospitals were not equipped with medicines to treat the patients. “This allegation is baseless and hospitals have enough stock of medicines to treat the patients,” he said.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the patients at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. He also paid homage to the deceased and handed over the solatium announced by the State government to their families.

