GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government surveyor in Tiruvannamalai arrested for demanding a bribe from elderly weaver

Officials said the weaver had been attempting to get a name change done on a patta; the surveyor had demanded ₹20,000 from him to get this done

March 12, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The municipal surveyor of Thiruvathipuram, S. Kannivel (right), was caught red-handed by DVAC sleuths while he was accepting a bribe from a resident, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024

The municipal surveyor of Thiruvathipuram, S. Kannivel (right), was caught red-handed by DVAC sleuths while he was accepting a bribe from a resident, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A surveyor of the Thiruvathipuram municipality near Cheyyar town in Tiruvannamalai district was arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for demanding and taking a bribe of ₹20,000 from an elderly weaver for a name change on a patta.

DVAC sources said that the complainant M. Venkatesan (70), a weaver, and his three children including two daughters, stay in a thatched house on a small plot that was allocated to him by the district administration under a government assistance scheme many years ago. Subsequently, he bought a piece of land abutting this plot, from a local resident, S. Megna, in 1999. Both plots are located in Thiruvathipuram near Cheyyar town.

However, the name on the patta of the purchased plot remained that of the original owner, Megna. As Mr. Venkatesan had decided to transfer this plot to his son, he applied for a patta name change at the special camp held under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme that was organised by the municipality in December 2023, as part of the State government’s efforts to enable quick and easy reach of government services to the public.

Since then, Mr. Venkatesan had been visiting the civic body’s office to check on the status of his application. On March 11 (Monday), he was informed by the municipal surveyor, S. Kannivel (50), that he needed pay to get his job done. Initially, the official demanded ₹40,000 as a bribe, which he later brought down to ₹20,000, taking into account Mr. Venketasan’s old age.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Venketasan lodged a complaint with the DVAC. A seven-member team led by S. Velmurugan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai), laid a trap and caught Mr. Kannivel red-handed. A case has been registered against him.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / corruption & bribery / public employees

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.