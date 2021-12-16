Government submits report against Surappa in HC

The State government on Wednesday submitted before the Madras High Court the report of a Commission of Inquiry that probed into charges of corruption, malpractice, financial irregularities and irregularities in appointments at Anna University when M.K. Surappa was the vice-chancellor.

Justice V. Parthiban had called for the report on November 25 after Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told the court that Justice P. Kalaiyarasan Commission of Inquiry had submitted its report to the government and that it had found “certain irregularities and procedural lapses.”

After taking the report on file, the judge adjourned to December 23, the further hearing on a writ petition filed by Mr. Surappa against the constitution of the Commission. The judge also wanted to know during the next hearing as to what the government intends to do pursuant to the submission of the report.