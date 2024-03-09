Government should provide free education for women at university level: VIT chancellor

March 09, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VELLORE

The Centre and State governments should provide free education to women, at least at the higher level, including universities, for overall growth of the economy, said G. Viswanathan, chancellor, VIT.

Representation low

In his presidential address as part of International Women’s Day 2024 celebrations at VIT here, Mr. Viswanathan said that of the total workforce in the country, only 20-25 per cent are women, whereas in other countries including China, women comprise more than 50 per cent of the total workforce. “Increased share of women’s workforce helps contribute to the growth of the economy. It can be achieved only when more women are able to pursue higher education. In this regard, the governments should help them,” he said.

Further, he said that women’s participation in the government sector, especially in bureaucracy, police force, and politics was also low. For example, at present, only 11-12 per cent of total elected representatives in the Parliament are women, whereas Uganda, an East African country, has more than 60 per cent of parliamentarians as women. At least five-six African countries have over 50 per cent of women parliamentarians.

Similarly, women representation in the Indian Civil Services was also low. Among IAS officers in the country, 12 per cent are women, nine per cent are women IPS officers, and eight per cent in IFS.

In fact, the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in Parliament only last year, despite the bill being introduced 27 years ago. It will take a few more years to enforce the bill. “Currently, women form around 48 per cent of the total population in the country whereas 49 percent in total world population. Unless women are empowered, the aim of becoming an advanced nation by India will be a challenge,” he said.

On the occasion, Pallavi Shastri, vice president and head , Human Resources, Bosch India and G.V. Selvam, vice president, VIT, were present.