Government should pay salaries, pensions in universities, says Alagiri

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 13:42 IST

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, in a statement, said the University of Madras has been pushed to a situation where it is unable to pay staff salaries and pensions that are pending

The Tamil Nadu government must institute a system similar to those existing in government and government-aided schools, in universities and take over the payment of salaries and pensions from universities to reduce the burden on higher educational institutions, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the University of Madras has been pushed to a situation where it is unable to pay staff salaries, and pensions that are pending. “The government taking over the payment of pensions in universities will be the only solution to prevent the escalating financial burden on universities,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also slammed the non-appointment of a Vice Chancellor to the university. “The University of Madras is struggling without a Vice Chancellor. There is no indication of a new Vice Chancellor being appointed any time soon,” he said.

He said the University had a number of vacancies — 60% teachers posts and 50% non-teaching posts were lying vacant. “The earlier VCs too did not take any action to fix these issues,” he charged.

Mr. Alagiri said the Governor had the right to appoint a Vice Chancellor to the University and he should immediately make an appointment.