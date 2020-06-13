Government should not ask us to cancel bookings: wedding hall owners

The Tamil Nadu Kalyana Mandapam Owners’ Association has urged the State government to not make them cancel wedding bookings in marriage halls.
In a petition addressed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Association said officials were directing kalyana mandapam owners to hand over halls to them for use as makeshift accommodation for workers. “If we do not have bookings we do not mind. But to cancel what we get is painful. We have expenses and have to pay salaries to our staff,” said M. Kempraj, general secretary of the association.
It also urged the government to not insist that they refund payments of wedding parties who were cancelling and instead allow them to reschedule the event within a stipulated time. The petition also asked for a waiver on water and property taxes during the lockdown period.
