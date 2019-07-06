Government seeks Opposition support for putting up towers

The ruling AIADMK on Friday called upon the DMK and other Opposition parties to extend cooperation for the installation of electricity transmission towers in 13 districts. Electricity Minister P. Thangamani appealed to the Opposition to keep politics away for the benefit of the State in the long-term.

In his reply to DMK MLA K.S. Moorthy, who raised the issue in the House and explained the farmers’ opposition to the project, Mr. Thangamani reiterated that the government had no other option but to implement the installation of the towers, since the demand for power was on the rise every year. “Only if you cooperate, the demands of the State could be met.

“The lines are coming from Chhattisgarh for us and for Kerala,” Mr. Thangamani said but accepted that a section of the farmers were seeking more compensation for agreeing to give their lands for the project.

When DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan sought to know how Erode MDMK MP A. Ganesamoorthy was able to make a tube light glow without connecting it to electricity by standing under a high tension transmission cable, Mr. Thangamani questioned the veracity of the claim saying towers were not even installed at the location.