Government seeks nod for medical colleges in Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam and Tiruvallur

After getting the nod for six government medical colleges last month, the State government has applied for three more at Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam and Tiruvallur, and is set to make a presentation to the Technical Evaluation Committee of the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare. A senior official of the Health Department said they submitted applications nearly three weeks ago.The State has planned to establish one government medical college in every district.

“As in the case of the six colleges, we have already identified lands for the colleges in Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri and Nagapattinam. We will be presenting our case to the committee on Monday,” the official said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh will be part of the meet.

Last month, the Centre had approved the setting up of six new medical colleges in Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Dindigul and Virudhunagar at a cost of ₹1,950 crore — 60% funding from Centre and 40% funding to be borne by the State. On November 12, the State government issued government orders to release ₹600 crore — ₹100 crore for each college — for the year 2019-2020 for construction of buildings.