Government schools should not collect admission fees: Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss expressed concern over complaints about collection of admission fees in government schools and urged the State government to issue a strict order against it.
In a statement on Saturday, he said there were complaints from parents that government schools in Chennai were collecting a fee of ₹1000 to ₹1500 for admission up to Class X and ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 for Class XI and receipts were not issued.
Parents have organised protests in Chennai, Tiruppur. Avinashi among other places on the issue. The government schools were collecting the admission fees despite a warning from School Education Minister K.A Sengottaiyan, he pointed out.
“While I am happy to note that the number of students seeking admission to government schools is going up, on the other hand forcible collection of fees is disturbing,” Mr. Ramadoss said and added that not all parents were rich and collecting fees up to ₹6,000 was not justifiable.
Mr. Ramadoss noted that some schools had reasoned out that they were collecting the fees to pay temporary teachers. But the government was allocating funds for that. At a time when parents were suffering due to the COVID-19 crisis, fees should not be collected forcibly, he urged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath